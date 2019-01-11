A private family service for Harold P. Molnes, 90, was held on Thursday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Molnes died Jan. 5, 2019. He was born April 1, 1928, to Harold and Alice Molnes in Neenah, Wisconsin.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Mr. Molnes spent his young life being raised in England and in 1949 joined the United States Army in France.
On Aug. 4, 1952, he married Eugenie Molnes and the couple raised three sons, Michael, Timothy and Terrey, before her passing in 2000.
Mr. Molnes served in the U.S. Army for 27 years, rising to the rank of command sergeant major. He served in Germany, Fort Hood, one tour in Vietnam, and one year Hardship Deployment in Korea. Throughout his career he received many medals and honors, to include the Bronze Star.
After retirement from the army, he began a career with the Army Corps of Engineers, where he was a safety inspector for 21 years.
Mr. Molnes and Marlene Molnes were married on March 23, 2002, and enjoyed many happy years together.
He loved football and the Dallas Cowboys, but his favorite hobby was restoring classic Mustangs.
He is preceded in death by his father, Harold and his mother, Alice; his wife, Eugenie Molnes; son, Timothy Molnes, and sisters, Mimi and Sylvia.
Mr. Molnes is survived by his wife, Marlene Molnes; sons, Michael Molnes and wife Peggy, Terrey Molnes and wife Brandi. daughter-in-law, Tracy Molnes; grandchildren, Michael Molnes and wife Stacy, Melanie Molnes, Taytum Molnes, Kayla Flewelling and husband Brien, Erin Woodruff and husband Eric, Riley Molnes and Cooper Molnes; great-grandchildren, Cotey Molnes, Rhett Turner, Rigel Flewelling, McKinley Woodruff and Kyler Woodruff.
The family would like to send a special Thank You to the staff at Hill County Nursing and Rehab and also to Dr. Karen Harrison and staff for their care during the years Harold was with them.
