A graveside funeral service for Harold Wayne Parsons Jr., 91, of Temple, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Waco Memorial Park.
Mr. Parsons died March 1, 2019, at a local nursing facility.
He was born Feb. 4, 1928, in Wichita Falls.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
