A celebration of life for retired Sgt. Maj. Harry Clarence Noordam, 69, of Copperas Cove, will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Killeen.
Mr. Noordam died Aug. 17, 2018. He was born April 22, 1949, in Malta, Mont., to Harry and Evelyn.
Mr. Noordam was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army for 27 years before retiring as a sergeant major. During his service, he received the Legion of Merit, a Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, and a Vietnam Service Medal. He was a veteran of the Korea, Vietnam and Gulf Wars.
Mr. Noordam retired a second time from the hospitality industry after 20 years as general manager of La Quinta Inn in Temple. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, family and friends, as well as playing golf.
Mr. Noordam was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Evelyn.
He leaves cherished memories to his wife of 37 years, SeSon; sons, Tony (Nola), Kirby (Kathy), Dale (Marcy) and Shawn; grandchildren, Anna, Westley, Lillie and Van; hhis siblings, Gloria, Judy, Dale, Marilyn, Bernadine; and many others.
Friends knew him as a man of integrity and compassion, whose generosity was beyond measure. His message was that if you see someone in need, help them, and be a positive influence in someone’s life. He touched many lives just by the example he set. He made each friend and family member want to be a better person and to be in service to others. He was, and always will be, well respected and loved by many, and will be greatly missed.
