A memorial service for retired Chief Warrant Officer-4 Harry W. Ide, 86, of Copperas Cove, will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the First Presbyterian Church, 704 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Copperas Cove.
Mr. Ide died July 31, 2018. He was born Oct. 23, 1931, in Brooklyn, Conn., to the late Russell and Laura Burgess Ide.
Mr. Ide graduated from Wilsonville High School in Connecticut in 1949.
He met Beverly Dauley in 1955, while he was serving in the Army, and they married Jan. 14, 1956, in Sharon Springs, N.Y.
Mr. Ide served in the Army for 30 years and was in the Korean and Vietnam conflicts, serving two tours.
He received many awards for his military service, including the Bronze Star.
Mr. Ide joined the First Presbyterian Church in 1975 when his family first moved to Copperas Cove. After retiring in 1980 from the Army, he completed his associate degree and started a new career as a tax preparer.
Mr. Ide continued to assist his clients with tax preparation for over 35 years until his death.
He enjoyed spending summers with family in upstate New York every year.
Mr. Ide touched the lives of many people through his generosity, passion, warm personality, and genuine caring for the well-being of others.
He was a devoted husband of 54 years, a dedicated father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He was also a proud patriot and dedicated follower of Christ.
Mr. Ide was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Ide, in 2014; a daughter, Marietta Frew, in 2005; two sisters and one brother.
He is survived by his daughter, Laura Peterson and her husband, Mark; son, Russell Ide and his wife, Shirley; son-in-law, Steven Frew; eight grandchildren; several great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The First Presbyterian Church, 704 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Copperas Cove, TX 76522.
