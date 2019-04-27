Funeral services for Harvey Newson Bales, 90, of Killeen, will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home Chapel with Associate Pastor Tim McKeown officiating. Interment is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Bales died April 23, 2019, at his home in Killeen.
He was born Sept. 22, 1928, in Lampasas County to George and Elizabeth Bales.
Mr. Bales graduated from Lampasas High School in 1948. He was inducted into the Army on Dec. 13, 1950, and was transferred to the Army Reserve on Nov. 27, 1952. He was honorably discharged from the Army on Oct. 8, 1956.
Mr. Bales was a member of the Lampasas volunteer Fire Department from January 1948 to October 1961. He was hired by Killeen Fire Department in October 1961.
Mr. Bales married Joyce Bunch on Sept. 15, 1962, in Lampasas. Four children were added to this union: Debbie Reid (Terry) of Killeen, Brian Bales of Harker Heights, Rick Bales (Ingrid) of Round Rock, and Kevin Bales (Deborah) of Georgetown.
Grandchildren include Justin Reid (deceased 2000), Lexi Pugh (Russell) of Georgetown, Zachary Bales, Round Rock and Christine McKinny of Colorado Springs.
Great-grandchildren include Beckett and Emery Pugh of Georgetown, Taylor and Eifred Ryder McKinney of Colorado Springs.
Mr. Bales was a charter member of Pershing Park Baptist Church, but later moved his membership to First Baptist.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Johnny, sister Georgia Alsbrooks and grandson Justin Reid.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church, Future Building Fund in memory of Harvey Bales.
Visitation will be from 2 to 3:00 p.m Sunday at the Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
