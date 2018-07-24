Funeral services for Hasson Kareem Lindsey Jr., 21, of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Friendship Baptist Church, at Eighth Street and Walnut Street, in Camden, N.J.
There will be a period of meditation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Harleigh Cemetery in Camden, N.J.
Mr. Lindsey died July 17, 2018, in the Killeen area of Bell County. He was born Jan. 28, 1997, in Camden, N.J.
A visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home, Killeen, which is in charge of local arrangements.
May Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements in Camden, N.J.
