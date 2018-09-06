Memorial services for Hazel Hutcherson Aker, 83, of Science Hill, Ky., were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Chapel at Somerset Undertaking Company with Brother Jason Moore officiating. Burial followed at the Mill Springs National Cemetery.
Ms. Aker, widow of the late Billy George Aker, died Aug. 31, 2018, at her home, following an extended illness.
She was born Nov. 27, 1934, in Ferguson, Ky., to the late Clayton Robert Hutcherson and Nancy Leena Rogers Hutcherson.
Ms. Aker was a homemaker and enjoyed music, playing the piano, singing in the choir, helping others and was active in her church as long as her health permitted. She was of the Baptist faith and a long time member of the Ferguson Baptist Church.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. She will be sadly missed by those who loved and knew her.
Ms. Aker was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Billy George Aker, whom she married on March 28, 1955 in Rossville, Ga.; siblings, James Hutcherson, William Hutcherson, Robert Hutcherson, Elbert Hutcherson, Freddie Gene Hutcherson, Lorene Haynes, Nancy Louise Junbert, Barbara Lovins, Dallas Hutcherson, twin brother Dale Hutcherson.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, William Daniel (Laura) Aker of Kingston Spring, Tenn., Ricky Allen (Amy) Aker of Florence, Terry Lane (Paula) Aker of Angleton, Vickie Diana (David) Barron of Somerset, Ky., Sherry Lynn Aker of Science Hill, Ky., Sandra Gail (Ronald) Burdette of Harker Heights; siblings, Alma Deason of Elmore, Ala., Charles Ivan of Ferguson, Ky.; sister-in-law, Lois Hutcherson of Somerset, Ky.; 17 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Visitation was from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday in the Chapel of Somerset Undertaking Company. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Building Fund of Ferguson Baptist Church.
