Funeral services for Heather Louise Hartzell, 38, of Copperas Cove, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Copperas Cove.
Burial will follow at the Copperas Cove City Cemetery.
Mrs. Hartzell died on May 1, 2018.
She was born on Oct. 6, 1979, in Galveston, to Lester and Deborah Boyd Schoonover.
Mrs. Hartzell graduated from Copperas Cove High School in 1998.
During high school, she completed the LDS seminary which was held before school.
After high school, Mrs. Hartzell attended Southern Virginia University.
She was in the banking business for the past 18 years and was one of the supervisors of the First Texas Bank (Wal-Mart branch).
She married Kenneth Hartzell on June 13, 2008, in the LDS Dallas Temple.
Mrs. Hartzell was very active in the Copperas Cove 1st Ward.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Boyd Kenneth Schoonover.
Mrs. Hartzell is survived by her husband, Kenny Hartzell; daughter, Gracie Hartzell; parents, Lester and Deborah Schoonover; brothers, Joshua Schoonover, Matthew Schoonover and wife, Sarah; sister, Emma Schoonover; and nephews, Cayden Jones and Rayden Crisp. She lives on in the hearts of all.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove.
Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
