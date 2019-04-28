Funeral services for Helen Kirby, 88, of Harker Heights will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the First Methodist Church in Killeen. Burial will follow in the Killeen City Cemetery.
Mrs. Kirby was born Helen Carol Davis on Sept. 20, 1930, in Mansfield, Missouri, to Monroe L. and Lela R. Davis.
She graduated from Southwest Missouri State College and taught school in San Juan, Puerto Rico, before moving to Dallas, where she met Eugene Bryan Kirby. They married in 1959 and moved to Killeen a few years later.
Mrs. Kirby taught home economics in the Killeen school district and later worked in the family’s accounting firm, Eugene B. Kirby, CPA. She was dedicated to the education of her children and was also active in the First United Methodist Church and the Modern Study Club.
Mrs. Kirby was preceded in death by her husband. She is survived by her children, Glenn Davis Kirby and Paul Bryan Kirby; her grandchildren, Adam Davis Kirby and Brian Clark Kirby, and Glenn’s wife, Deborah Overby Kirby.
Mrs. Kirby valued the role of education in her own family and in the community. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Killeen ISD Education Foundation at www.killeenisd.org/education_foundation.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
