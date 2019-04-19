Services of Helen Randazzo Payne, 68, of Killeen, are pending with Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Payne died April 11, 2019.
She was born on December 11, 1950, to Yoshiko Nakazawa and Richard Randazzo in Kobe, Japan. The second of four children, she traveled as a military child before the family settled in Killeen. She graduated from Killeen High School in 1969.
She married Clyde Payne on March 31, 1992, in Killeen.
Mrs. Payne was a very humble and kind-hearted woman. She was an avid gardener and loved to fill her time crocheting beautiful pieces that she often shared with family and friends. She was known to many as “Maw”. Helen never knew a stranger and took great pride in sharing her company and love of life with all she met.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Yoshiko and Richard Randazzo, as well as her husband, Clyde Payne.
Mrs. Payne is survived by her son, David Washko of Mississippi.
