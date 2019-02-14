Funeral services for Helena Michlowsky, 93, of Killeen, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home of Killeen, 506 N. 38th Street.
Mrs. Michlowsky died Feb. 10, 2019, at a local hospital. She was born in Warsaw, Poland on Oct. 11, 1925.
Mrs. Michlowsky had been a Killeen resident since the early ’60s. She attended Mass at The Main Post Chapel Catholic Church for many years.
Growing up in a heavily conflicted Europe during World War II made a profound statement on her life. Experiencing the hardships of the war firsthand led to a childhood where she grew up very quickly. The reality of wartime shaped the strong and faithful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother that she became.
She met the love of her life, a young Army soldier, Anthony Michlowsky, while both were living in Germany after the war. The two were married and moved back to the states to continue Anthony’s career in the military.
Together they made the best of life through thick and thin, and were happily married for more than 60 years.
Anthony passed away in 2010. Family says they have been reunited and are once again enjoying each other’s company.
Mrs. Michlowsky spoke many languages, including Polish, German, English, Ukrainian, Russian and French. She enjoyed working outside in the flower beds and garden as well. Mrs. Michlowsky lived a simple life where she was a homemaker and took pride in caring for her family. Above all else her family was her greatest treasure in life. She had a special bond with her grandchildren and even helped raise a few. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Those left to honor and cherish her memory are her son, John Michlowsky and wife, Barbara; daughters, Diana McDonald, Angela Collins; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A time of visitation and fellowship will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service.
