Funeral services for Helene Baade Hendrickson, 83, of Copperas Cove, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove. Burial will follow at Copperas Cove Cemetery.
Ms. Hendrickson died Oct. 11, 2018. She was born Aug. 22, 1935, in Oppenheim, Germany.
She moved to Copperas Cove on Jan. 15, 1958, and became a citizen July 2, 1962. In November 1973, she began working for the Copperas Cove Independent School District. As a devoted teaching assistant, she remained there until her retirement in May 1995.
Helene loved to bowl, camp, fish, swim, and work in her yard full of flowers.
Helene was preceded in death by her parents, Andreas Baade and Barbara Weis Baade; husband Clyde W. Hendrickson; daughter Betty M. Hendrickson Jones; son Derek C. Hendrickson; sisters Katarina Baade Jones, Irene Mueller, Elfriede Funk and Anneliese Hartel; and brother Karl Baade.
She is survived by her son Clyde W. Hendrickson Jr. of Mount Union, Pa.; daughter Barbara Lamberson of Georgetown; son Donald E. Hendrickson of Copperas Cove; daughter Brenda Smith of Austin; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she adored. Helene is also survived by her brother Heinrich Baade and wife Petra, and many nieces and nephews, all in Germany.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to your local Alzheimer’s agency, or the American Cancer Society.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove, which is in charge of arrangements.
