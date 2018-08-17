Graveside services for Herman E. Albert, 89, of Killeen, were held Aug. 6 at Killeen Memorial Park with the Rev. Jay Thomas officiating.
Mr. Albert died Aug. 3, 2018, at his home. He was born Feb. 1, 1929, in Plaquemine, La., to George G. Albert Sr., and Ideal Albert.
Mr. Albert enlisted in the U.S. Army at age 17 and retired 20 years later after a tour in Germany. After returning to his family in Killeen, he worked as a maintenance man before beginning a career in construction.
Mr. Albert was an avid fisherman and loved tinkering with small engines in his spare time. He was a loving husband and father.
Mr. Albert always put his family first.
He was preceded in death by Rita B. Albert, his wife of 60 years; daughter, Linda M. Ross; his parents, George G. Albert Sr. and Ideal Albert; brother, George G. Albert Jr.; and sisters, Helen Medine, Margie Schafer, Celeste Alleman and Eunice Albert.
Survivors include son Michael Albert and his wife, Mary, of Lawton, Okla.; daughters, Charlotte A. Bell and husband Randall, of Killeen, Mary T. Miller, of Killeen; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation at 7421 Burnet Road, No. 444, Austin, TX 78757.
