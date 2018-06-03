A mass of Christian burial for Hermine Sanders, 91, of Killeen, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Sanders, known to her friends and family as Mimi, died May 29, 2018, at her home. She was born July 7, 1926, in Bautsch, which is now known as the Czech Republic.
She was the daughter of Maria and Wilhelm Berger and had three brothers and two sisters. She was raised, educated and lived in Bautsch until the end of World War II.
Near the end of the war, she was confined to the Thirsov and Tresmosma concentration camps due to her German nationality. In 1946, she and her family were expelled from the Czech Republic to Germany. They arrived in Germany with only the clothes on their back and had to start their lives over again.
She was employed as a secretary for a large company and worked in Germany until her marriage to Sgt. Maj. Robert Sanders in June 1956. She accompanied him on his military tours in the United States and throughout Europe.
In 1963, after many military assignments, they made Killeen their home. In Killeen, she completed her education at Central Texas College and became an accountant for several loan companies. After learning the loan business, she and her husband bought and operated several businesses. She retired along with her husband in 1989 and was happily married until his death.
After retirement, she continued to be very active. She was a member of Saint Jude’s Circle and Saint Joseph’s Church. She volunteered at the Killeen Senior Center for many years.
Mimi’s passions in life were gardening, arts and crafts, church, and family. She loved playing pinochle at the Killeen and Harker Heights Senior Center where she spent many happy hours playing cards.
She is survived by her sister, Mitzi Linter; her brother, Gerhardt Berger; her children, Sandra McClelland, Helen Sanders-Moss and Roberta Knight; her grandchildren, Bobby McClelland and Michelle Lyn Almy; and her great-grandchildren, Karina and Isaah McClelland.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
