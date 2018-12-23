Funeral services for Hilton Lee Culp, 85, of Belton, will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Belton Church of Christ with Robert Elliott officiating. Burial will follow at the North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Culp died Dec. 21, 2018, in a Temple hospital.
He was born Sept. 24, 1933, in Bell County, the son of Robert Lee Culp and Velma Mae (Truelove) Culp.
Mr. Culp served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was carpenter, a Realtor, a developer and appraiser. Later in life, ranching became his passion. He was a true outdoorsman as well.
He married Jane Royal on May 14, 1976, at Memorial Baptist Church in Killeen. He was a member of the Belton Church of Christ.
Mr. Culp was preceded in death by his parents, infant sister, and son, Dalton Lee Culp.
Survivors include his wife, Jane Culp of Belton; three daughters, Denise Culp Mayfield of San Saba, Darlene Culp McMillin of Granbury and Patty Lane Robinson of Belton; one son, Russell Lane of Belton; one sister, Ann Culp Hannon of Harker Heights; 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Memorials may be made to the Cherokee Children’s Home 13355 TX-16 Cherokee, TX 76832.
