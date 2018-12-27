Funeral services for Hilton Lee Culp, 85, of Belton, will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Belton Church of Christ with Robert Elliott and Tommy Bever officiating. Burial will follow at the North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Culp died Dec. 21, 2018, in a Temple hospital.
He was born Sept. 24, 1933, in Bell County to Robert Lee Culp and Velma Mae (Truelove) Culp.
Mr. Culp was a graduate of Killeen High School class of 1951. He attended the University of Corpus Christi. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was a Realtor, a developer, a home/commercial builder and a residential/commercial appraiser.
His passions in life were ranching, hunting and fishing. Above all, he took great pride in family.
Mr. Culp was active in the Bell County community and served in many organizations.
He was a past president of the Fort Hood Area Board of Realtors and served for many years on the board of directors. He was on the board of directors of the Central Texas Home Builders Association and the City of Killeen Zoning Commission. He also served on the Bell County Appraisal Review Board. He was on the board of directors of Central Texas College Technical Branch. He was an instructor for the Hall Institute of Real Estate. He was a guest lecturer of real estate at Central Texas College.
He married Jane Royal Lane on May 14, 1976, at Memorial Baptist in Killeen. He was a member of the Belton Church of Christ.
Mr. Culp was preceded in death by his parents, his infant sister and his son, Dalton Lee Culp.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Culp, of Belton; three daughters, Denise Culp Mayfield and husband Mike, of San Saba, Darlene Culp McMillin and husband Kelly, of Granbury, and Patty Robinson and husband Todd, of Belton; one son, Russell Lane and wife Anna, of Belton; one sister, Ann Culp Hannon and husband Jimmy, of Harker Heights; as well as 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Memorials may be made to the Cherokee Children’s Home 13355 TX-16 Cherokee, Texas 76832.
