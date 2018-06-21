Funeral services for retired Sgt. 1st Class Honofre C. Santiago, 89, of Killeen, will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights. Interment will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Santiago died June 19, 2018. He was born Sept. 13, 1928, in Palauig, Zambales, Philippines, to the late Zacarias and Evangelina Santiago.
He was the eldest of nine children.
Mr. Santiago was drafted into the Army in August 1954, while employed in Guam.
He proudly served at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii; Fort Lewis, Wash.; Schwabach, Germany; and Fort Hood until his retirement.
His service also included two tours in Vietnam.
Mr. Santiago later worked as a draftsman engineer with Dunlap and Associates in Killeen and with the Army Civil Service at Fort Hood.
He held an associate degree from Central Texas College in drafting and design.
Mr. Santiago was one of the founders of the Filipino-American Association of Central Texas and served as president for three terms.
He enjoyed attending social events.
Mr. Santiago also loved to garden and take fishing trips to Corpus Christi.
He was a big fan of football, specifically the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas A&M Aggies and the local Killeen high school football teams.
Mr. Santiago was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Salin and Rojana.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Catalina Santiago; cherished children, Evelie Santiago Giddings (Matthew) and Joe Santiago (Jona); precious grandchildren, Jena Leigh Giddings, Zachary Hunter Giddings, Brooklyn Beth Giddings, Jordan Alexa Jade Giddings, and Joseph Johnfre Santiago; siblings, Montecino Santiago, Rudy Santiago, Ludevico Santiago, Zuraida Apino, Ludarna Laborce and Rolinda Barretto; and numerous other family and friends.
A rosary will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights.
Condolences may be left at www.heritage-funeralhome.com
