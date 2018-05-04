Funeral services for Howard J. Maier, 82, of Harker Heights, will be at 11 a.m. May 7, 2018, at Heritage Funeral Home, Harker Heights.
Mr. Maier died April 28, 2018, at Baylor Scott &White Medical Center in Temple.
With declining health issues, he had several recent hospitalizations at the Central Texas Veterans Healthcare System, also in Temple.
Mr. Maier was born July 13, 1935, in Philadelphia, Pa. He was a Marine Corps veteran, serving from 1954 to 1960.
Mr. Maier moved to Texas with American Airlines in 1980, retiring in 1996. He had a love of country, anything military, the Philadelphia Eagles, South Padre Island life and his family.
Mr. Maier had lifetime memberships in the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion. He was also a member of the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce, Bob Gilmore Senior Center and the Harker Heights Activities Center.
Mr. Maier is survived by his wife of 26 years, Marilyn; sons, Thomas and wife, Kelli, Martin and wife, Shelly; daughters, Patty Gresimer, and husband, Jay, Cheryl Freda, Susan Parkhill and husband, Mark; 16 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; brothers, John and Robert; and a sister, Arlene.
Condolences may be left at www.killeen-funeralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.