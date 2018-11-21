Hwa Kincer

Funeral services for Hwa “Suki” Kincer, 84, of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Kincer died Nov. 19, 2018.
She was born Aug. 2, 1934, to the late Wu Yin and Wu Chien Nien, in Taiwan.
Mrs. Kincer will be dearly missed by her beloved husband, William Kincer; three cherished daughters; five precious grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one sister; numerous other family and friends.
Visitation will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights.
Condolences may be left at www.heritage-funeralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.