A memorial service for Ian Leif Hebert, 19, of Copperas Cove, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Overlook Park on Stillhouse Lake Hollow Lake in Belton.
Mr. Hebert died May 15, 2018, in Copperas Cove. He was born Nov. 27, 1998, in McComb, Miss.
Those who knew him felt that he led a life that was nothing short of truly unique.
Mr. Hebert graduated from Saint Stanislaus High School in Mississippi in May of 2017 among the top in his class.
While at Saint Stanislaus, he was a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, the Robotics Club, the Yearbook Club, the Sailing Team, the school band, the drama club and the school paper.
Mr. Hebert was a lover of music, art, literature and film.
Mr. Hebert was an avid skateboarder and enjoyed being outdoors among nature.
He learned how to play a variety of musical instruments and composed original pieces on the piano, guitar and computer.
Not only was Mr. Hebert an artist, he was also a “wordsmith” with an expansive vocabulary.
Like his love for language, he also adored Asian cuisine and culture.
While in Texas, Mr. Hebert attended Central Texas College and served on the debate team.
He was a creative assistant at Chip Control Auto Glass in Copperas Cove.
Mr. Hebert is survived by his father, Erie J. Hebert III, and his stepmother, Angela Hebert, of Copperas Cove; his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Erie J. Hebert Jr. of Gulfport, Miss.; his aunt, Adrienne Hebert of Tampa, Fla.; and a large Texas-born family, the Tijerinas.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
