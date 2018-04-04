A private memorial for Inez E. Barton, 104, of Harker Heights, will be held at the convenience of the family.
Mrs. Barton died April 2, 2018.
She was born in East Texas on April 25, 1913, and will be dearly missed by her surviving family.
Condolences may be left at www.heritage-funeralhome.com.
