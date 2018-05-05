Services for Ingeborg Beamer, 84, of Killeen, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen with interment to follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Beamer died May 2, 2018. She was born April 11, 1934, in Modling, Austria, to Anton Humann and Julieann Humann.
Mrs. Beamer is survived by her loving husband, William; son Will and wife; daughter Diana; seven grandchildren; and 10 great- grandchildren.
Mrs. Beamer and her husband were married for 61 loving years. Her joy came from sharing her love for her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and being with her friends at Bingo. She was also a member of the Yellow Rose of Texas.
The world lost a woman who was an angel on earth and is now an angel in heaven. She gave so much of herself so that others could have a better life. She may no longer be with us, but her love and spirit of giving will continue to live on for generations to come through her family and friends. Her love was the foundation that built a loving family.
A viewing will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. May 8 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
