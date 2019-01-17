Irena Butts

Interment for Irena Bihajlo Butts, 72, will be held at 9 a.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Mrs. Butts died Jan. 12, 2019. She was born Sept. 29, 1946 ,in Germany and migrated to the United States in 1950. Mrs. Butts was brought up in Boston, Mass., and settled in Kempner in July 1985.
She is survived by her husband, Richard W. Butts; four daughters, Irene Sims, Anna Butts, Michelle Butts and Rachael Herring; also 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Anna Bihajlo and Maria McWhirk.
Family request donation to Pancreatic Cancer. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com for the Butts family.
