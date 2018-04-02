A graveside service for Iris Opal Harris Dubey, 86, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at the City of Killeen Cemetery.
Mrs. Dubey died on March 30, 2018, in Waco. She was born Nov. 24, 1931, in Hoxie, Ark.
Mrs. Dubey was a den mother for Boy Scouts, a Girl Scout leader and an Avon representative for 45 years. She has touched a lot of lives and hearts throughout her life and will be greatly missed by all.
Mrs. Dubey was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Opal Whitlow; brother, Michael Whitlow; first husband of 30 years, Volney Harris; and second husband of 31 years, Clinton Dubey.
She is survived by her children, David Harris and Rebecca Harris; brother, Joseph Whitlow; and grandchildren, Jessie, Kim, Kathy and Joni.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.