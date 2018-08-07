Irmingard Maria Gabriele Mace

Funeral services for Irmingard “Irmi” Maria Gabriele Mace, 60, of Copperas Cove, will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Scott’s Funeral Home, with Pastor Mark Kelsay officiating. Burial will be at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Fellowship with the family will follow at 2 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 2205 Farm-to-Market 3046, Copperas Cove.
Mrs. Mace died Aug. 2, 2018, in Houston. She was born Oct. 18, 1957, in Munich, Germany.
Mrs. Mace attended the University of Heidelberg and studied Spanish and Hebrew. She married Kim Mace on Dec. 12, 1981.
The couple moved to Copperas Cove in 1988.
Mrs. Mace was an educator for 20 years and taught at Cove Christian School, as well as Copperas Cove High School.
She was a member of First Assembly of God Church and was a credentialed minister. She served at her home church, J.A.I.L. Ministries, and prison ministry at Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Gatesville. She was also a counselor at HOPE Pregnancy Center.
Mrs. Mace was a master gardener, volunteer with KPLE Television and a graduate and alumni member of the Copperas Cove Citizens’ Police Academy.
She was preceded in death by her father, Kurt Meier.
Mrs. Mace is survived by her husband, Kim Mace; sons, Simon Mace and wife, Susan, Jason Mace, Joel Mace and wife, Chelsey and Josiah Mace; mother, Dr. Rosemarie Meier; brothers, Johannes and Michael Meier; sister, Dr. Dorothea Schlesinger; and eight grandchildren.
Memorials have been designated to First Assembly of God Church, 2205 FM 3046, Copperas Cove, TX 76522.
Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
