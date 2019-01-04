Funeral services for Isaac William “BKA IKEY” Tolbert, 20, of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Temple of Faith Church in Killeen.
Mr. Tolbert died Dec. 26, 2018, in Killeen. He was born June 14, 1998, to Jason Tolbert and LaTica Taylor in Detroit, Mich. He graduated from Killeen High School in 2017.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
