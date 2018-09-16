Visitation for Israel Serrano Cruz, 69, of Killeen, will be 6 to 8 p.m. today at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.
Mr. Cruz died Sept. 13, 2018. He was born April 21, 1949, in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Marquez; three daughters; and four sons.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home in Belton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.