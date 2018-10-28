Funeral services for Ivan Gean Hyden, 76, of Killeen, will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen with Pastor Roy Sampson officiating. Burial will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Hyden died Oct. 18, 2018, at Baylor Scott and White in Temple, surrounded by friends and loving family members.
He was born in Hemphill to I.D. and Davada Hyden, the youngest of three children.
Mr. Hyden joined the U.S. Army shortly after graduating from Jasper High School in 1960. He began his career as a Calvary Scout, then later served as an OH-6 Loach Air Crew Member and Door Gunner with the well-renowned 101st Airborne Division in Vietnam. He was wounded in combat from enemy actions. He was the recipient of several medals to include a Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Combat Infantry Badge and Air Medal. He served with dignity and honor for 20 years and retired as a Sergeant First Class.
Mr. Hyden also retired as a correctional officer for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and earned two associates degrees from Central Texas College.
On Oct. 29, 1963, he married Maeng Sun Mun, who then changed her name to Peggy Lynn Hyden. Together they had five children: three sons, Fyron (Trooper), Earsel, Leonard and two daughters, Kellie Rohr and Kristi Barker.
After retirement, Ivan lived his remaining years in Killeen. He loved to be surrounded by his family and friends as much as possible. He loved to hunt, fish, and watch the Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys.
Mr. Hyden was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 54 years, Peggy; three sons; two daughters; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; an adoring brother, Dennis, of Jasper; loving sister, Dixie Lou, of Hemphill. He also had many nieces and nephews who called him “Uncle BoBo.”
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Hyden’s name to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123, or by phone at 800-227-2345.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.