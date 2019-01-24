J.T. Freeman

Celebration of life services for J.T. “Happy Jack” Freeman, 91, of Troy, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church, 20 Church Ave., Troy. Interment will follow at Temple Garden of Memories, Temple.
Mr. Freeman died Jan. 17, 2019, peacefully at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Juanita Freeman of Troy; son, Roy Freeman Sr. of Pendleton; daughters, Rosie White, Vivian Freeman, Lillian Evans and Tina Freeman, all of Temple; brothers, Harriel Freeman, Hobert Freeman, Obie Freeman and Alvin Freeman, all of Temple, and Horace Marshall of Luling; sisters, Cheryl Abercrombie and Bonnie Carnegie, both of Temple; 16 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, with a wake to follow from 6 to 7 p.m. at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home, Temple.
