Funeral services for Jackie Robinson, 65, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers in Killeen.
Burial will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Robinson died Oct. 3, 2018, in the comfort of his home. He was born June 14, 1953, to Elmore and Annie Eliza Robinson in Georgetown, S.C.
Mr. Robinson was affectionately called “rabbit” by his family and friends, who recalled that he grew up in church and knew the Lord. He attended public school in Georgetown and, after graduating from Howard High School, joined the United States Navy. After completing his first term in the Navy, Mr. Robinson obtained his bachelor’s degree from Chaminade University in Honolulu, Hawaii, in 1979.
Following his undergraduate education, Mr. Robinson moved to Seattle, Wash., and became well-known for his activism on behalf of people living in poverty and underserved communities. After living in Seattle for about eight years, he spent time in California with friends and ultimately landed a job at Fort Hood with the U.S. Department of Defense, where he worked for 30 years until his retirement on Nov. 30, 2016.
Mr. Robinson was described by friends and family as kind, friendly, well known and liked by many. He loved to sit in his garage for hours, waving at every car that passed by.
He and his wife had good friends who will remember Mr. Robinson as having a wonderful sense of humor and never being a bore.
Mr. Robinson was preceded in death by his father, Elmore Robinson Sr.; mother, Annie Eliza Robinson; and brothers, Bernard, Willie, and Elmore Robinson Jr.
Survivors include his loving wife, Linda, of Killeen; stepdaughter Vanessa Rae, of Philadelphia, Pa.; six brothers, Wesley and John Edward, of Georgetown, S.C.; Walter (Janet), of Charleston, S.C.; Anthony of Atlanta, Ga.; Thomas, of Los Angeles, Calif.; Bobby (Sarita), of Fairfield, Calif.; three sisters, Cynthia (Laurin) and Patricia of Georgetown, S.C.; Virginia (Robert) of Atlanta, Ga.; aunt, Mary Pyatt; sisters-in-law, Brenda, Joyce and Ruby; brother-in-law, James; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
