A funeral service for Pvt. Jacques Marquis Means, 22, of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. today at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial with full military honors will be at noon Monday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Means died March 20, 2018, in Lakewood, Wash. He was born Oct. 19, 1995, in Birmingham, Ala., to Spencer Means Jr. and Toya Means.
A joyous child, “Joc” as he was affectionately known, enjoyed the life he was blessed with. He loved his family and his friends and never met a stranger.
Throughout his life, Joc made many discoveries but his greatest discovery was the dance. He loved being a part of the Roo Gamma Psi Step Team, becoming captain in his senior year, and what an award-winning team they were.
After high school, “Joc” had many pursuits, eventually enlisting in the United States Army in January 2017, completing Basic Combat Training in Fort Jackson, S.C., with Advanced Individual Training (AIT) completion at Fort Lee, Va. His final destination would be Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Tacoma, Wash. While serving his country, he was awarded the National Defense Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.
Always loving to be on stage performing, he is on the grandest stage ever ...
He leaves to cherish his memories his grandparents, retired Sgt. 1st Class Spencer and Dozie Means Sr; parents, Spencer Means Jr, Arva Middlebrooks-Means, and mother Toya Means; his sisters, Chantay McCormick, Janina Means, Xiomara McCormick, Raechel Middlebrooks, LaKisha Johnson; his brother, Spencer Mahoney; uncles Anthony Means and Jottama McCormick; aunts Tacoya Savage and Vielka McCormick; his beloved cousins Jordan, Jaylessa and Airman Justin Savage; and his best friend, Jaylen Henry, and a host of other relatives and friends.
