A memorial service for James Alford, 69, of Killeen, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Maxdale Cowboy Church in Killeen with Pastor Joe Daggs officiating.
Mr. Alford died April 16, 2019, at this home.
He was born Oct. 11, 1949, in Monroe, Louisiana, to Monroe and Joy (Futrell) Alford.
He graduated from Farmerville High School. Mr. Alford proudly served our country in the U.S. Army from July 1969 until May of 1983. He was a Vietnam Veteran. He then worked in civil service at Fort Bliss for many years and as a truck driver before his retirement.
Mr. Alford lived in El Paso, Texas, and Carthage, Tennessee, before settling down for good in Killeen. He was a member of Maxdale Cowboy Church.
Mr. Alford enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved fishing, eating out, road trips, and anything western. He especially loved his church activities and church family.
Mr. Alford was preceded in death by his father, Monroe Alford, and two brothers, David Alford and Robert Alford.
He is survived by his mother, Joy Alford of Killeen; four daughters, Shala Fondren and husband Billy Eakin of Granbury, Cheri O’Braden and husband Eric of Belton, Cassandra Alford and Melissa Remington, both of Wisconsin; and his 10 grandchildren, Gaven Alford, Bethany Monfore and husband Robert, Kaitlin McCabe and husband Patrick, Emily O’Braden, Alexander Stockland, Ashton Alford, Austin Alford, Brendan Westphal, Olivia Remington and Gracee Remington. He is also survived by his cousins, Ken, Andy and Trent Futrell and many other family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Maxdale Cowboy Church, Killeen Junior Livestock Show or any Veterans charity.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
