A memorial service for James Allan Dicus, 54, of Killeen will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the First United Methodist Church in Killeen.
Mr. Dicus died June 25, 2019, in Killeen. He was born June 12, 1965, in Sioux City, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting a donation be made to the “Potty in the Park” to raise funds for the new restroom facility at the church’s park.
