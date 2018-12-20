Funeral services for retired Staff Sgt. James Allen Suswell, 90, of Killeen, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen. Burial with full military honors will follow the service at the Killeen City Cemetery.
Mr. Suswell died Dec. 8, 2018, in Plano.
He was born Sept. 28, 1928, in Abbeyville, S.C.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home Chapel in Killeen, which is in charge of local arrangements.
Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
