James E. Kilgore

Funeral services for James E. “Jim” Kilgore, 86, of Copperas Cove, will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
A celebration of Mr. Kilgore’s life will follow at the Copperas Cove VFW.
Mr. Kilgore died Sept. 27, 2018, surrounded by family.
He was born March 26, 1932, in Nitro, W.Va., to Dolly and Garland Kilgore.
He was the only brother to his five sisters; Maxine Belt, Truda Null, Bonnie Perry, Juanita Ozier and Shirley Garnes.
After graduating from Nitro High School, Mr. Kilgore joined the Army in 1951. During his time in the Army, he earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees and retired as a chief warrant officer in 1981.
Following retirement, Mr. Kilgore began working for the Federal Civil Service. He fully retired from government service in 1996 and began volunteering at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery since it’s opening in 2006.
Mr. Kilgore was a veteran of both the Korean and Vietnam wars. He was awarded several commendations and medals during his military career, including the Bronze Star and Purple Heart.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Kani; sons, Kirk and Garland II; daughter, Marjorie; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made in memory of Mr. Kilgore to the American Cancer Society.
