Funeral services for retired Master Sgt. James Edward Akins Sr., 71, of Killeen, will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights. Burial will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery with a repast at Second Chance Ministries at 307 E. Avenue D in Killeen.
Mr. Akins died Oct. 22, 2018. He was born June 29, 1947, in Starksville, Miss., to the late Timothy James and Magnolia (Daniels) Akins.
Mr. Akins proudly served in the U.S. Army until his retirement after 26 years of service. This included tours in Vietnam and the Persian Gulf. He later worked as a U.S. postal carrier and an automotive instructor at Central Texas College.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Hazel Akins; cherished children, James (Crystal) Akins Jr., Derrick (Paula Ann) Akins, Tony (Lashun) Akins, Jacquelyn (Thomas) Cross, Tammie Akins, and Anitra (Charles) Shelby; 13 precious grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one brother; five sisters; and numerous other family and friends.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights, which is in charge of arrangements.
Offer condolences at www.heritage-funeralhome.com.
