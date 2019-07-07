A funeral service for retired Staff Sgt. James Edward Wyche, 87, of Copperas Cove will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Bibleway Missionary Baptist Church in Copperas Cove.
Burial with full military honors will follow the service at Central Texas State Cemetery.
Mr. Wyche died July 1, 2019, in Killeen. He was born Jan. 2, 1932, in Greensville County, Virginia.
Viewing will be two hours prior to the service, from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, at the church.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
