Memorial services for James Franklin Mullens III, 51, of Harker Heights, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Mr. Mullens died Dec. 8, 2018, in a Temple hospital.
He was born Nov. 13, 1967, in Gallipolis, Ohio, to James Franklin Mullens Jr. and Carol Mullens.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, and worked as a chef following his service in the military.
Mr. Mullens is survived by his daughter, Katareina Fillnow of Tyler; parents, James F. Mullens Jr. of Florida and Carol Keaton of Ohio; brother, Churck Mullens of Ohio; sisters, Stacy Mullens of Ohio and Ruth Mullens of Ohio; and three grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.
