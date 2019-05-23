Memorial services for James Jeske, 81, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove. A reception will follow at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3393 in Kempner.
Mr. Jeske was born Nov. 20, 1937, in Port Huron, Michigan, to Ernest and Mereda, and stories told of a rough childhood.
He enlisted on April 13, 1956, in the U.S. Army, where he worked his way up through the ranks and retired as an E-8 (TOP) drill sergeant.
He loved seeing his country.
He met his wife Brunhilde on Fort Hood where they both worked and were married Jan. 29, 1983. They had eight wonderful years together before her passing.
After he retired from the Army, he worked for Centex Periodicals and drove a school bus for the Copperas Cove Independent School District.
Later in life he would volunteer at the VFW # 3393 in Kempner, where he was a lifetime member. His time at the VFW was spent working with the children’s programs and cooking meals in the kitchen for holidays and special occasions. Jim was also a lifetime member of the American Legion and the Disabled American Veterans, both in Copperas Cove.
One of the highlights of his life was when he and his wife Jerri were named Mr. & Mrs. VFW. He also did a lot of woodworking for the post such as the 8-foot heart for the Valentine’s Day party.
Mr. and Mrs. Jeske enjoyed traveling, and Mr. Jeske had traveled to every state in the U.S. They had been on numerous cruises from Alaska to the Caribbean. Over the years they took many trips with their grandchildren, which brought him great joy.
Mr. Jeske is one of 13 children and was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Mereda; his wife Brunhilda; and siblings Clifford, William, Richard and Ronald Jeske, Avonne Zander, Edith Bartlett and Betty LaFountain.
Survivors include his wife Jerri; siblings Donna Mulch, Rose Leavitt, Joyce Tait, Patricia Caspary and Jack Jeske; and his children Michael Kunzler, Linda and David Cadenas, Brenda and Russell Jackson, Connie and James Douthit, Jimmy and Laura Edwards, Kenny and Lise Edwards, and Kenny Reavis.
Mr. Jeske also had 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Jeske truly gave of himself to help others.
