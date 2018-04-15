James “Jim” Michael Kanzenbach went to be with his Lord on April 10, 2018. He was 65.
Jim was born on August 8, 1952 in Tokyo, Japan to his parents, Melvin and Helen Kanzenbach. He married Charlotte McCoy in 1977 and had 3 children together, his “greatest accomplishments of a life well lived.” In September of 1977 he enlisted in the United States Army. After 27 years, and reaching the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, he retired from the Army and went on to work for General Dynamics. Working for GD led him to Alabama and Cheryl Hanes. The two were married in November of 2013. Jim retired from the workforce in 2015 and after the passing of his wife, Cheryl, he returned to Central Texas to be closer to his children and grandchildren.
Jim was always a free spirit. He loved life and lived in the moment. He was always happy to see you and always searching for the next adventure. After retirement he spent as much time as he could with his children and grandchildren. His love for his motorcycles was endless and he never turned down an opportunity to ride. The impact he had on others was always positive and long lasting. He continually gave of himself to those around him and always with a smile.
Jim is survived by his sisters Carol Townsend and Marjorie Schmidt both of Grapeland, TX; daughter Heidi Wong of Killeen, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Crystal Kanzenbach of Belton, TX; daughter Wendy Kanzenbach of Leander, TX; six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his Alabama family, many dear friends and his furry, four legged companion Jilly. He is preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl; sister Kathy Weinstock; mother Helen Kanzenbach and father Melvin Kanzenbach.
Jim will be interred, with full military honors, at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, TX at a later date.
