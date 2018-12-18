James Joseph Martin

Memorial services for James Joseph “Jimmy” Martin, 50, of Copperas Cove, will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Scott’s Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Mr. Martin died Dec. 16, 2018, in Copperas Cove.
He was born March 8, 1968, in Menard, to the late Miles and Frances Lucille Baggett Martin. He was raised and attended school in Killeen.
In his early years, Mr. Martin enjoyed serving as a volunteer firefighter in Killeen before entering into law enforcement. He worked for a number of years for the Bell and Burnet County Sheriff departments.
He married Tanja Christman on July 9, 2002. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and watching baseball.
Mr. Martin was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Johnny Martin.
He is survived by his wife, Tanja Martin; children, Ashley Schultz and husband, Andrew, Eric Martin, Colton Christman; sister, Jean Voss and husband, Ron; and three grandchildren, James, Joseph and Lindsey Schultz.
Scott’s Funeral Home in Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.