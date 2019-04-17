Funeral services for James Leonard Sirovy, 83, of Temple, will be at 2 p.m. today at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Robin Traweek officiating.
Interment will be at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Sirovy, longtime resident of Copperas Cove, died April 11, 2019, of complications from pneumonia, at the VA hospital in Temple, surrounded by family.
Jim Sirovy attended York High School in Illinois and joined the Army on July 8, 1955. He was a Vietnam War veteran and served his country honorably for 20 years before retiring June 30, 1975.
His bravery during the Vietnam War earned him the Vietnam Service Medal with three Bronze Service Stares, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the Bronze Star Medal.
After his military retirement, he worked for government contractors Raytheon and Bell Aerospace as a computer technician/engineer for five years, later working in the local business community.
He was an active member for the Mount Hiram Lodge No. 595, A.F. & A.M., and Scottish Rite in Copperas Cove and the Cove Oasis Shrine Club, Karem Temple. He was honored to raise money for the Scottish Rite Hospital in Dallas and the Shriner’s Hospital in San Antonio.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis of Temple, his oldest daughter; Vicky Harlan of Las Vegas; a son, James Jr. of Temple; and youngest daughter, Wanda Beard and her husband and longtime friend, James Beard of Liberty Hill; two grandchildren, Kayleigh Galetto and her husband, Chris of Alvardo, Brandon Beard and his wife, Nina of McKinney; and two great-grandchildren, Porter and Wyatt Galetto. He is also survived by two brothers, Fred Sirovy of Roselle, Illinois, Robert Sirovy of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, and a sister Wanda Pillette, Radcliffe, Kentucky.
The family will receive visitors at 1 p.m., prior to service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.