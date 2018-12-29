A memorial service for James Odus May, 68, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday with a reception to follow at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Mr. May died Dec. 24, 2018, in Copperas Cove. He was born Sept. 13, 1950, in Killeen, to Odus Dewey and Marcelene Evelyn Hein May.
Mr. May lived his entire life in Copperas Cove until his passing and graduated from Copperas Cove High School in 1969. He began working in construction and married the love of his life, Kay Willingham.
Mr. May was surrounded by women his whole life. He was the only boy of six children, he raised two daughters, and volunteer coached girls softball for 10 years.
Mr. May rarely met a stranger and generally greeted you with a big smile, a handshake and probably a joke. He knew your name, he knew the team you rooted for, and he was always ready to help.
Mr. May had no problem holding a conversation. With calloused hands from years of laying brick, he never passed up a chance to gently hold a baby.
Mr. May enjoyed dove hunting, chatting, crosswords and Miller Lite. He loved the Houston Astros and finally got to see them win a World Series. He absolutely loved his entire family and was its most reliable member.
Mr. May was preceded in death by his parents and sister Kathryn Rose May.
Mr. May is survived by his wife of 46 years, Kay May; daughters Tara Walsh and husband Tim, and Tiffany Ledger and husband Austin; four grandchildren, Abigail Walsh, Connor Walsh, Lane Ledger and Lana Ledger; his sisters Janice Terry and husband Robert, Martha Spicer and husband Bobby, Jan Doyle and husband Chris, Nan Bales and husband Jamie; and many nieces and nephews and extended family members.
A genuine, hardworking, family man who was as good as gold, he will be severely missed and long remembered.
A visitation is planned for Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, Copperas Cove.
