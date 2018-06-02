Funeral services for James Oliver Purser, 87, of Killeen, will be at 5 p.m. Sunday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will be at noon Monday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Purser died May 24, 2018. He was born Sept. 21, 1930, to Benjamin O. and Olive V. Purser, of Liberty Hill. He had lived in Killeen since 1939.
Mr. Purser was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Gary W. Purser Sr., of Harker Heights; and the love of his life and wife of 60 years, Lucille Ella Purser.
He is survived by four children, Gayle Lynn Purser, Carolyn Jean Purser, Sharon Ann Purser and James Robert Purser; 11 grandchildren, Jennifer, Michael, Cory, Dawn, James Jr., Austin, Rebecca, Michele, Robert, Matthew and Christopher; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Visitation is from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
