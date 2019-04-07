James Robert Rister Jr.

A memorial service for James “Jimmy” Robert Rister Jr., 52, of West, will be at 2 p.m. April 14 at Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove.
Mr. Rister died Oct. 10, 2018. He was born May 29, 1966, in Mt. Carmel, Ill. to James Rister Sr. and Glenda Johnson Rister Smith.
In May of 1969, he moved to Copperas Cove with his family and attended Copperas Cove High School. Mr. Rister loved his role as head security in the Austin nightlife. He also loved Renaissance reenactment, being with his friends and supporting the Dallas Cowboys. He was a man of few words whose actions would speak louder than his words and would give the shirt off his back to help anyone.
Mr. Rister was preceded in death by his father, James Robert Rister Sr.
He is survived by his mother, Glenda Smith and his dad, Michael Smith of Copperas Cove; sisters, Sheila rister, Sheri Rister, Patricia Smith; brother, Eugene Rister; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins all whom he loved.
