A memorial service with full military honors for retired USAF Master Sgt. James S. Moore Jr., 87, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Copperas Cove. A later service is also scheduled in Brunswick, Ga., on April 23, where he will be laid to rest.
Mr. Moore died Feb. 28, 2019, peacefully in his sleep at Scott and White Hospital in Temple.
