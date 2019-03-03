A memorial service for retired Sgt 1st Class James T. Bennett, 85, of Lampasas, will be held at 11 a.m. March 15 at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Bennett died Feb. 24, 2019. He was born Aug. 17, 1933, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to the late Enoch and Ora (Martin) Bennett.
Mr. Bennett proudly served in the United States Army for 31 years until his retirement on March 31, 1978. During his time in the service, he served along the East and West German border as a Border Legionnaire and was appointed a Lifetime Member Of The Border Legion. The Department of Defense awarded him a Joint Service Commendation Medal for meritorious achievement with The Joint Clemency Processing Center.
He served two tours in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal with Valor for Heroism in ground combat, the Army Commendation Medal with Valor for Heroism, and the Purple Heart for wounds received in action. After retiring from the military, he went on to retire from civil service, dedicating himself to working with the youth of Fort Hood.
He enjoyed fishing, politics, reading, watching westerns, gold prospecting, and traveling in his RV.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, James Dennis Bennett (survived by his wife, Brenda); and a granddaughter, Cindy Lee Morse.
Mr. Bennett is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Maxine Bennett; daughters, Sheryl Morse (Dave) of Howell, Michigan, Rhonda Schulze (Nelson E.) of Kempner, and Linda Barnes (Jay) of Copperas Cove; seven grandchildren, Lorrie Pardun (John) of Howell, Michigan, Nelson James Schulze (Barbara) of Copperas Cove, Tim Schulze (Brooke) of Copperas Cove, James Levi Bennett of Lampasas, Allen Thomas of Lampasas, Bobby-James Long (Jessica) of Harrison City, Pennsylvania, and Rebekah May (Rachel) of Haltom City; 16 great-grandchildren, Abigail, Regan, Paige, Mia, Johnny, Nelson David, Clayton, Lydia, Colton, Collin, Valerie, Damian, Nathan, Caden, Brandon, Kaitlyn, and one on the way; two great-great-grandchildren, Delajandro and Analiah; and numerous other family and friends.
