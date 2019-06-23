Services for retired Command Sgt. Maj. James W. Sharier Sr., 72, of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home chapel with a military chaplain officiating.
Interment will follow at 1 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery with full military honors.
Mr. Sharier died of natural causes June 17, 2019, in Killeen.
He was born Aug. 24, 1946, in Barberton, Ohio.
After graduating from Barberton High School, he was drafted into the Army in 1966 and proudly served our country for 27 years, including Vietnam and Desert Storm, earning a Bronze Star. He retired to Killeen, where he enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his loving wife Tran Tu Sharier of Killeen; sons James (Jennifer) Sharier of Cedar Park, Christopher Sharier of Belton; daughter Yvonne Harper-Hill of Round Rock; grandsons William, Nathan and Jake; and brothers Frank, Richard and Dennis.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors Project in his honor.
