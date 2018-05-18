Funeral services for Jamie Eugene Hallmark, 82, of Killeen, will be at noon May 22 at First Baptist Church of Killeen, with the Rev. Randy Wallace officiating. Burial will be at a later date.
Mr. Hallmark died May 16, 2018, in Temple. He was born Nov. 28, 1935, in Killeen.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon May 22 at First Baptist Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.