A celebration of life for Jamie Eugene Hallmark, 82, of Killeen, will be held at noon Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Killeen, with the Rev. Randy Wallace officiating.
A private burial at the Killeen City Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Mr. Hallmark died May 16, 2018, in a Temple hospital. He was born Nov. 28, 1935, in Killeen.
Mr. Hallmark is survived by his wife, Joan Hallmark; his son, Jamie John Hallmark of Killeen; sister, Jessie and Cecil Webb of Arkansas; nephew, Mark Lively of Colleyville; nieces, LeeAnn Briley of South Carolina, DeeAnn Morgan of Arkansas and Nanette Lively of Arkansas; and four stepchildren, Jackie Deorsam, Jeff Reding, Jason Reding and Julie Sisk.
Honorary Pallbearers: Bill Dean, Bill Langford, Kent Mundell, Kevin Parker, Sid Sims, Chuck Truesdale and Lee Bailey Wilson.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Killeen. Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of local arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First Baptist Church-Killeen, 3310 South W.S. Young Drive, Killeen, TX 76542.
